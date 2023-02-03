Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fuel to cost more Punjab, govt imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

Fuel to cost more Punjab, govt imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 06:25 PM IST

The move comes after reports that the state’s revenue from the collection of VAT from petrol and diesel has gone down in this financial year

Petrol and diesel will cost more in Punjab after the state government decides to impose cess.
Petrol and diesel will cost more in Punjab after the state government decides to impose cess.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Petrol and diesel in Punjab will get costlier by 90 paise per litre with the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Friday deciding to impose a cess on the fuel, to generate additional revenue.

This was decided in a meeting of the state cabinet here on Friday.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, while giving details about the Cabinet decisions, said the need for such a cess was being felt for some time.

“Punjab needs to generate more revenue, and it is a step in that direction,” he said.

It is learnt that the state’s revenue from the collection of VAT from petrol and diesel has gone down in this financial year.

The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out