Fuel to cost more Punjab, govt imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

Petrol and diesel in Punjab will get costlier by 90 paise per litre with the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Friday deciding to impose a cess on the fuel, to generate additional revenue.

This was decided in a meeting of the state cabinet here on Friday.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, while giving details about the Cabinet decisions, said the need for such a cess was being felt for some time.

“Punjab needs to generate more revenue, and it is a step in that direction,” he said.

It is learnt that the state’s revenue from the collection of VAT from petrol and diesel has gone down in this financial year.

The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.