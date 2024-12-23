Menu Explore
Punjab invites applications for PPSC chairman post

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 24, 2024 05:52 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that as per the eligibility criteria, the applicants must have held office for at least 10 years under the Government of India or the Government of State

The Punjab government on Monday invited applications from distinguished individuals with impeccable integrity, high calibre, and administrative experience to fill the vacant position of chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission, Patiala.

A search committee headed by the chief secretary will shortlist the names of eligible candidates. (HT File)
A search committee headed by the chief secretary will shortlist the names of eligible candidates. (HT File)

Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson said that as per the eligibility criteria, the applicants must have held office for at least 10 years under the Government of India or the Government of State. Additionally, they should be less than 62 years of age on the date of issue of public notice in this regard.

A search committee headed by the chief secretary will shortlist the names of eligible candidates. These names will then be considered by the high-powered committee, chaired by Punjab CM.

