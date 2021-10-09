Punjab invites industrialists to investors summit on Oct 26, 27

Ahead of the fourth edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, principal secretary, industries, commerce and investment promotion, Tejveer Singh on Friday held an interaction with industrialists.

The summit will be held virtually with pan-India industry leaders on October 26 and 27, and will have a special state session in Ludhiana on October 27.

Addressing a session of the Confederation of Indian Industrialists (CII) in Chandigarh, the principal secretary underlined the need to ensure sustainable industrial growth, which he said is key to achieving overall development.

Extending an invite to the industrialists, he said the summit will offer a peek into Punjab’s robust ecosystem and the wide-ranging opportunities on offer for creating and nurturing businesses.

“Punjab’s prosperity contributes significantly to our national growth,” he said, while exhorting industry bigwigs to tap the state’s immense growth potential.

Chief executive officer, Invest Punjab, Rajat Agarwal said between March 16, 2017, and September 30, 2021, the state has received proposed investments of more than ₹99,000 crore, and 51% of these projects have been commissioned.

He also informed the industrialists about various initiatives of the state government, including power subsidy to businesses, deemed approvals and central inspection system to make the business environment conducive.