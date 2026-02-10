Punjab: Jathedar seeks Amritdhari Sikh officers in SIT on saroops case

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday asked the Punjab government that the special investigation team (SIT), probing the matter related to the missing 328 sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, must be constituted exclusively of Amritdhari Sikh police officers. He said that due to the functioning of the SIT officers, doubts have arisen in the minds of the community. (HT File)

“In view of the suggestions and demands received from the Sikh sangat residing in India and abroad, and the recent violation of Sikh maryada (conduct) by a SIT at a religious place in the Doaba region, it is extremely essential that the SIT be comprised only of Amritdhari Sikh officers,” Giani Gargaj said while speaking to the media at the Akal Takht secretariat.

He said that due to the functioning of the SIT officers, doubts have arisen in the minds of the community. “Therefore, it has become imperative that only Amritdhari Sikh officers, who possess a complete understanding of Sikh rehat maryada (code of conduct) should carry forward the investigation,” he added.

The Punjab Police had constituted an SIT to probe the case after registering an FIR on December 7 against 16 individuals, mostly officials and employees of the SGPC, nearly five years after the matter came to light.

The matter was first exposed by a human rights advocacy group — Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) in 2020. The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code Sections 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at the Division-C police station in Amritsar.

After initially resisting the probe, the Akal Takht, on January 12, had directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to cooperate with the Punjab government in the case.