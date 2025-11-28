Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Punjab: JE, contractor nabbed red-handed accepting 15K bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 04:26 am IST

The VB said that the complainant, a taxi driver and resident of tehsil Dausya who owns a 13-marla plot in the village above which three-phase wires crossed, submitted an application to PSPCL sub-division Dasuya requesting that these wires be shifted to one side of his plot.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested Nirmal Singh, junior engineer of PSPCL posted at Dasuya, district Hoshiarpur, and Satnam Singh, government approved contractor red-handed accepting a bribe of 15,000 from the complainant.

The VB recorded the complainant’s statement at VB Unit Jalandhar.

“The JE Nirmal Singh conducted a site survey and demanded 5,000 for preparing the estimate from the complainant. After taking this bribe amount, he processed the estimate and further demanded 5,000. After this, Nirmal and contractor Satnam Singh again visited the complainant’s house and demanded 12,000 for shifting the wires. After negotiations, the complainant agreed to pay 10,000,” the VB said.

Moreover, the bureau said that despite the government fee already having been deposited, both accused repeatedly called the complainant and continued demanding illegal gratification. The complainant recorded the audio conversations on his mobile phone and subsequently approached the VB.

The VB recorded the complainant’s statement at VB Unit Jalandhar. After verifying the allegations, VB laid a trap and apprehended both accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Police Station Vigilance Bureau, Range Jalandhar.

