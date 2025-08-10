Khalistan graffiti accused hurt in encounter in Punjab's Amritsar

An arrested person, accused of painting pro-Khalistan graffiti in Amritsar, was injured in an encounter during a weapon recovery operation, officials said on Saturday. Police officials during investigation at the encounter spot.(HT photo)

Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Dargabad village in Batala, was caught along with a minor boy in connection with the graffiti which came up at different places in Amritsar, including Shivala Temple, on the intervening night of August 7 and 8.

Officials said the police, acting on the disclosures made by Jashanpreet, took him to recover a Glock 9mm pistol.

“During the process, he opened fire on policemen using the recovered weapon. Cops fired a warning shot, but the accused again targeted the team. In self-defence, policemen retaliated, injuring him in the leg,” a police official said.

He added, “The accused was immediately shifted to a hospital. A fresh FIR has been registered at the airport police station. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and handlers directing such anti-national activities.”

The police said the accused were backed by foreign handlers, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).