UAPA tribunal upholds Centre's 5-year ban on Gurpatwant Pannun's Sikhs for Justice

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal confirmed on Friday the Centre's July 8 notification that declared Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) an unlawful organisation for five years, news agency ANI reported. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (File)(REUTERS)

The tribunal, headed by Delhi high court's Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, found the Centre's evidence against SFJ convincing.

The evidence presented outlined SFJ's activities, including using social media to recruit and radicalise youth, financing terrorism through smuggling networks for procuring weapons and explosives, issuing death threats to political leaders like the prime minister and home minister, and attempting to incite mutiny among Sikh soldiers in the army.

Justice Mendiratta considered the evidence credible, particularly regarding SFJ's connections with international Khalistani terrorist and separatist groups, such as Babbar Khalsa International. The tribunal also highlighted the group's ties to Pakistan's ISI and its attempts to revive militancy in Punjab.

On July 8, the ministry of home affairs extended SFJ's designation as an unlawful association for another five years, effective July 10, 2024. The MHA had previously imposed a similar ban on the group in 2019.

The central government recently set up a UAPA Tribunal to assess whether extending the ban on the pro-Khalistan group SFJ as an unlawful association is justified, as per an MHA notification.

The ministry cited the SFJ's involvement in “anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India” as the reason for extending the ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

SFJ engaged in activities against India’s internal security

According to the MHA notification, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have been involved in activities detrimental to India’s internal security and public order. These include supporting violent extremism and militancy in Punjab and other regions to create a sovereign Khalistan from Indian territory.

The notification also alleged that SFJ has close ties with militant groups and activists, actively promoting and assisting secessionist activities aimed at destabilising India's democratically elected government.

The Union of India informed the UAPA Tribunal that SFJ has been inciting Sikh personnel in the armed forces and police to desert their duties. The group has also been collaborating with gangsters, terrorists, and other radical elements, including Kashmiri separatists.

The government further said that SFJ organises anti-India protests outside Indian embassies, consulates, and high commissions in various countries, where they raise Khalistan flags to counter India's Republic Day celebrations. During these protests, SFJ members and supporters have been reported to dishonour the Indian national flag and burn copies of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, SFJ has reportedly engaged in political lobbying abroad in an attempt to pressure India.

