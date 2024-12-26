Gurpatwant Pannun ‘threatens’ to disrupt Mahakumbh, top seer reacts: ‘Delusional’

A purported video featuring threats to disrupt the key bathing dates at the upcoming Mahakumbh has surfaced on social media, with the voice in the video being attributed to Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pilgrims take a dip along the banks of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on December 22, 2024. (AFP)

The key bathing dates of the Magh Mela are January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Responding to the purported video, the Akhada Parishad hit out at Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for trying to instigate division between communities.

The alleged threat comes days after the death of three Khalistani Zindabad Force militants in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police in Pilibhit.

Gurparwant Singh Pannu is the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice and has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government. Pannun has issued threats to India and Indian establishments multiple times before.

"If this person named Pannu dares to enter our Maha Kumbh, he will be beaten and driven out. We have seen hundreds of such lunatics," news agency PTI quoted as saying Mahant Ravindra Puri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad.

'Delusional threats'

"This is the Magh Mela, where Sikhs and Hindus are united. Pannu's attempts to instigate division are uncalled for. It is the Sikh community that has kept our Sanatan tradition alive. They have safeguarded Sanatan Dharma," he said while addressing the media in Mahakumbh Nagar.

"We have Naga sadhus in both our religions, and we are all soldiers of Sanatan Dharma. That's why we do not take such delusional threats seriously," the Akhada Parishad president said.

Mahant Ravindra Puri also highlighted that Pannu's inflammatory language has always been aimed at sowing division and ‘targeting Sanatan Dharma’.

"We should not give too much importance to Pannu's statements, as his goal has always been to create unrest and attack the very fabric of our traditions," he said.

Mahant Ravindra Puri also pointed out that three of the prominent 'akhadas' -- Bada Udasin Akhada, Naya Udasin Akhada, and Nirmal Akhada -- are based in Punjab and are home to revered saints. "Thus, we do not take such extremists seriously," he added.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025. taking place in UP's Prayagraj, is slated to begin on January 13, 2025, and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Considered one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism or Sanatan faith, Mahakumbh takes place once every 12 years.