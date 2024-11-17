Punjab: Kin pitch in, give push to Gidderbaha candidates’ campaign

As the electoral battle in the politically significant Gidderbaha seat has entered the last phase of campaigning, it is the force of brothers and brothers-in-law of three key leaders who have taken command of the tactical positions. BJP nominee Manpreet Singh Badal’s brother-in-law Jaijeet Singh Johal, aka Jojo, campaigns for him in Gidderbaha.

Former finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Manpreet Badal’s brother-in-law, Jaijeet Singh Johal, aka Jojo, is a visible face in the electioneering in the constituency.

Johal is seen as a local force to take on the campaigning by the saffron leadership in Manpreet’s old electoral bastion to consolidate his supporters from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is not contesting this time, during his four consecutive tenures as the state legislator.

The BJP is contesting for the first time from Gidderbaha in a big way and leadership of the saffron party has roped in Johal to make inroads in the constituency that gave Punjab two chief ministers in the faces of late Harcharan Singh Brar of the Congress and late Parkash Singh Badal, an Akali patriarch.

Manpreet won the Gidderbaha for a record four consecutive terms from 1992 to 2007 as a SAD candidate.

Cousin of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manpreet lost popularity on the electoral ground of Gidderbaha after the Akali leadership suspended Manpreet for “anti-party” activities in October 2010.

He formed a political front (now dissolved) People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) contested for the fifth time from Gidderbaha but lost to a young Congressman, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who went on to win the polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Later, Manpreet was inducted into the Congress by Rahul Gandhi and he shifted his electoral base to the Bathinda Urban assembly segment in 2017.

When Manpreet became the finance minister in the Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh and then Charanjit Singh Channi, Johal was a political extension of his sister’s husband and used to call shots.

When in the Congress, Manpreet never had a friendly equation with Warring and this time the veteran politician is engaged in a tough contest with Warring’s wife Amrita Warring.

This time, Johal is seen again leading from the front in coordinating with the saffron party’s leaders to take on the political opponents on the ground and digital platforms.

Johal’s sister Vinu Badal is also spotted touring the predominantly rural segment while her son Arjun Badal was also seen meeting people and giving soundbites to news channels.

Amit Vinaik, better known as Dumpy in political circles, is actively working to garner support for his elder sister Amrita Warring, a Congress candidate.

But, the brother-in-law of the Ludhiana MP and state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Vinaik is maintaining a low profile.

Party sources say Dumpy, who has diversified business interests, works largely behind the scenes for his sister (Amrita) understanding that the prestige of baiji (Warring) is at stake.

He is known for keeping an eye on managing various resources during electioneering, but he has no presence on the social media platforms.

Vinaik holds no position in the Congress, but he is stated to be the key strategist for his extended family’s political activities and holds a significant influence in his district of Muktsar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon is also banking on his brother Sandeep Singh Dhillon alias Sunny.

The AAP candidate had contested earlier twice as a SAD candidate and switched his loyalty recently.

Sunny, who plays a role in the family’s transport company, has also taken responsibility to consolidate support for Hardeep in the elections.

He is seen active on social media to promote his brother’s electioneering and leading a hectic campaign in the rural areas and urban pockets. In this byelection, the AAP candidate’s wife, Harjit Kaur, and daughter Arshdeep Kaur are also engaged in door-to-door campaigns.