Punjab launches AI war on crime with IIT Ropar

The initiative will help compile structured and unstructured data for a comprehensive database of criminals. This includes scanned PDFs and handwritten crime record, which will be digitised and unified into a single system.
Published on: Apr 17, 2026 9:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Intensifying its fight against organised crime and drugs forward, the Punjab government has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered crime prevention system.
Under this tie-up, IIT Ropar will employ AI tools to develop an advanced software, equipped with data analysis, voice recognition and dashboard-based monitoring, for real-time tracking of criminal networks and intelligence-led policing.
The initiative will help compile structured and unstructured data for a comprehensive database of criminals. This includes scanned PDFs and handwritten crime record, which will be digitised and unified into a single system.
This crime data will be converted into actionable intelligence, predictive models and analytical dashboards — enabling faster processing and meaningful insights.
“Data plays a crucial role in modern policing. While structured data in organised formats is easy to analyse, a large portion of police records exists in unstructured forms like scanned documents and handwritten reports. Integrating these remains a challenge, often slowing investigations,” said the project head, while adding that this project will bridge that gap by converting unstructured records and combining them with existing datasets into a unified system.
The Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit (DITSU), stationed at AIMS Mohali, will coordinate among stakeholders to support the government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” initiative against substance abuse.