Punjab launches drive to register gig workers for Ayushman scheme

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Apr 12, 2025 06:48 AM IST

In a move aimed at extending social security benefits to gig workers, the Punjab labour department has launched a special campaign to register platform-based workers such as those employed by Zomato, Blinkit, Flipkart, Amazon and Swiggy.

The scheme provides an annual health cover of 5 lakh, enabling cashless treatment at any empanelled public or private hospital across the country. (For representation only (HT FIle Photo))

This initiative comes in response to the Union government’s announcement in the Union Budget 2025-26 to expand the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to gig and platform workers. The scheme provides an annual health cover of 5 lakh, enabling cashless treatment at any empanelled public or private hospital across the country.

For the first time, gig workers will be formally registered through the e-Shram portal, which is the National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW). Once registered, these workers will be eligible for various welfare benefits, including health insurance and a 2 lakh ex gratia payment in case of accidental death.

To operationalise the Centre’s announcement and ensure timely implementation, the Union labour ministry has written to all states urging them to accelerate the registration process by organising dedicated registration camps at district and city levels.

Confirming the development, Manvesh Sidhu, principal secretary, Punjab labour department, said:

“We have already directed all deputy commissioners to mobilise and register platform workers on the e-Shram portal by organising camps. Once registered, they will be entitled to social security benefits. Our assistant labour commissioners and inspectors will support the registration process.”

The move is particularly timely, as it follows recent protests by platform workers in Patiala demanding compensation for a worker who died in a road accident while on duty.

Labour rights’ activist Vijay Walia welcomed the initiative, calling it a positive step towards recognising the rights of gig workers. He emphasised the need for widespread awareness so that maximum workers can benefit from the scheme.

