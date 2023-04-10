Atal Apartment Scheme: Ludhiana minister hands over letters to successful allottees

Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Monday handed over allotment letters to as many as 487 applicants of the flats to be constructed under the Atal Apartment Scheme launched by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT). Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar (fourth from right) handing over allotment letter to an applicant in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish Kalia/HT)

Under the scheme, 336 high-income group (HIG) and 240 middle-income group (MIG) flats will be built on a 8.80 acre land in the Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar area of the city.

The draw for a total of 576 flats was conducted on June 16 last year by the LIT. The successful applicants—336 for HIG and 151 for MIG—received the letters at an event held at Nehru Sidhant Kendra.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers said twelve-storeyed residential earthquake resistance towers would be constructed under the scheme. Enumerating the features of the apartment, he said the it would have facilities of a swimming pool, gymnasium, green parks, clubhouse, CCTVs, 24-hour water supply, table-tennis rooms, multipurpose hall, double lifts with round-the-clock power backup, video-door phones in each flat, big balconies, fire hydrant system, rainwater harvesting system, small commercial centre and a separate five-story parking facility.

Furthermore, 75 per cent of the area under the project will be kept vacant for environment-friendly practices, Nijjar added.

The local bodies minister, further giving out details, said flats would be constructed by the LIT in the next three years following which possession will be given at 100-percent, self-financing mode and allottees within three months.He added that the officials were directed to get the works completed in stipulated time periods and ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of development works.

Along with LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder MLAs from Ludhiana, including Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Gurpreet Bassi Gogi were also present on the occasion.

The scheme, launched thrice in last 10 years

The ambitious project named after Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpeyi has been launched thrice in the last ten years. It was first launched in 2011 by the then-Shiromani Akali Dal-Bhartiya Janta Party government. The draw of lots was also conducted in 2016 but the scheme was dropped in 2017. Later, the scheme was proposed for the second time in 2018 but was again dropped. Former Congress chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi launched the scheme, for the third time, in December 2021 and had laid its foundation stone.