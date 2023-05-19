Nijjar inaugurates fire station in Mohali’s Sector 78

Punjab local government and parliamentary affairs minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated the newly built Fire Station in Sector 78 that has come up at a cost of ₹4 crore. Punjab local government and parliamentary affairs minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurating the newly built Fire Station in Sector 78, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT File Photo)

On this occasion, the minister also laid the foundation stone of the building of Punjab Fire Service Training Institute and Directorate of Punjab Fire Services (Field) that will be built on around 1.75 acres at an estimated cost of around ₹16 crore.

Addressing the event, Dr Nijjar disclosed that these type of institutions were operating in various states, but Punjab was lacking in this regard.

He said in the third phase, a fire service training institute and a fire station will be established on 20 acres at Lalru. The facility will comprise a sports stadium, swimming pool, staff accommodation and training buildings.

He said through these institutions, high-level training will be provided regarding fire services and these institutions will also create a large number of employment opportunities.

Dr Nijjar said this institute will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, high-level and experienced staff, and national-level training facilities.

With the help of these, fire services in the state will improve further and the capacity to deal with untoward incidents would increase. He said the Punjab government was committed to solving all problems of all personnel related with fire services. No stone will be left unturned in this regard.

Dr Nijjar said a fire hydrant system was being installed in Amritsar city at a cost of ₹20 crore that will help in controlling fire incidents in congested areas. Such projects will be implemented in other cities as well. He expressed satisfaction over the standard of the building prepared in Mohali.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh appealed to the minister to make efforts for inclusion of Mohali in the Smart City Mission that will speed up development in this city. The minister assured to take measures in this regard.

Local government department director Uma Shankar, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh, additional deputy commissioner Amaninder Kaur Brar, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, joint commissioner Kiran Sharma, Mohali SDM Sarabjit Kaur, along with a large number of councillors, officials of various departments, dignitaries and city residents were also present on the occasion.