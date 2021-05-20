Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 208 Covid deaths, 6,407 fresh cases
A health worker collect swab samples during a Covid-19 testing camp at Baghu village in Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
A health worker collect swab samples during a Covid-19 testing camp at Baghu village in Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 208 Covid deaths, 6,407 fresh cases

The state’s single-day recoveries, which were registered at 7,872, again surpassed the single-day infections of 6,407
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:57 AM IST

Punjab on Wednesday registered 208 more fatalities due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll in the state to 12,525, according to a medical bulletin.

The infection count climbed to 5,17,954 with 6,407 new cases. The number of daily cases was lower than the 7,143 fresh cases that were registered on Tuesday.

The state’s single-day recoveries, which were registered at 7,872, again surpassed the single-day infections of 6,407.

The number of active cases dropped from 72,277 on Tuesday to 70,499, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 23 from Bathinda, 18 from Sangrur, 16 from Patiala and 15 each from Mohali and Muktsar, among fatalities witnessed in the past 24 hours.

Ludhiana reported the maximum of 731 cases, followed by 661 in Jalandhar, 658 in Bathinda, 603 in Mohali and 530 in Fazilka, among other fresh cases.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 8.71%, the bulletin stated.

With 7,872 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 4,34,930, as per the bulletin.

There are 405 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 1,130 other critical patients and 7,939 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 84,10,481 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.