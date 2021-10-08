Punjab logs 24 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Thursday reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its tally to 6,01,805, according to a medical bulletin.

No fresh fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 16,526.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Pathankot, three from Hoshiarpur and two each from Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran, the bulletin stated.

There are 259 active Covid cases in Punjab, it said.

Twenty-eight more patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 5,85,020, it added.