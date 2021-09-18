Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 29 fresh Covid cases
Punjab logs 29 fresh Covid cases
Punjab logs 29 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 29 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Friday reported 29 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,206, according to a medical bulletin
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST

Punjab on Friday reported 29 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,206, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,467.

Among the new Covid cases, six were reported in Amritsar, five in Pathankot and four in Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases came down to 309 in the state.

Thirty-one people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,84030, the bulletin said.

The state reported the positivity rate of 0.07 %.

A total of 1,40,95,509 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 41,084 were tested on Friday. As many as 2,32,742 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.