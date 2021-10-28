Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 38 fresh Covid cases
Chandigarh Punjab on Wednesday reported 38 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,02,289, according to a medical bulletin
With no Covid-related fatality reported, the death toll stood at 16,556.
Published on Oct 28, 2021
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Punjab on Wednesday reported 38 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,02,289, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported, the death toll stood at 16,556, it said.

The positivity rate of the state was 0.11 % and actives cases were 246.

Among the fresh Covid cases, Jalandhar reported eight, Ferozepur five and Amritsar four, the bulletin said.

With 18 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,487, it said.

