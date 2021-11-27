Punjab logs 41 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Punjab on Thursday reported 41 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,173, according to a medical bulletin.

With two Covid-related fatalities, one each in Faridkot and Jalandhar districts, the death toll reached 16,593 in the state, it said.

The state’s positivity rate was 0.18% and the number of active cases in the state rose to 335, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 10 were reported in Mohali, five in Pathankot and four in Patiala.

With 18 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586,245, the bulletin said.