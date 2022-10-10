Punjab | Long-time political foes Sukhbir Badal, Paramjit Sarna join hands

In a significant turn of events in Sikh politics, Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) on Sunday joined hands with their long-time critique and bête noire – Paramjit Singh Sarna, as the latter announced the merger of his faction into the SAD, to become Delhi unit president of the combined unit.

Both Akali factions have been facing an existential crisis on the political spectrum. After joining hands with the Badals, Sarna claimed to have secured a majority in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee (DSGMC), which has of 51 elected members.

Sukhbir termed the merger as a revival of panthic forces, which have been confronting conspiracies from different angles.

“Times of crisis have always united the Khalsa Panth,” he said terming it “a turning point in Sikh and Punjab politics and a religio-political game changer”.

The merger was announced at Sarna’s Delhi residence.

The two Akali parties having been sensing a loss of influence among Sikhs in the National Capital ever since former SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa quit the post of DSGMC president to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

His aide Harmeet Singh Kalka had been made the DSGMC head after Sirsa’s exit.

The latest development is seen by many as a reason for discomfiture for Sirsa and Kalka.

Sarna has returned back into Badal-led SAD fold after a gap of 23 years, as he was shunted out of the party when the then SAD president and Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal got into a tiff with the then SGPC president Gurcharan Singh Tohra following which Sarna choose to be with Tohra.

Subsequently in 2002 and 2007, Sarna won the DSGMC polls with a majority and remained its longest-serving president. However, in 2013, he was challenged by Manjit Singh GK who had emerged on the Sikh political scene. He along with the Badals won DSGMC polls in 2013 and again in 2017 and remained the head till 2018. But GK was removed owing to corruption allegations by DSGMC general secretary Sirsa, who was then the right-hand man of the Badals.

“We have total of 27 elected members in DSGMC. The count of our members is 17, four are with GK and the rest are with the Badals,” said Sarna who is ready to stake claim over the DSGMC, as he added that a case is pending in the Delhi high court which is expected to be decided very soon. It is pertinent to mention that with four members with him, GK holds the key for both factions to take over DSGMC.

“Before we take over the DSGMC, we would strengthen dharam parchar in Delhi with the support of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC),” added Sarna terming himself a true Akali soldier.

Sirsa, meanwhile, termed the merger a flop show. “Both parties have nothing to offer as they have lost political ground and their joining hands will prove a big zero,” he added. They may say panth is in danger only because their political fate is in danger, he said, rejecting Sarna’s claim of majority among the DSGMC members.

