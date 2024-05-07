Punjab LS elections: Congress fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur

The Congress on Tuesday announced former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, 61, as its candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. Former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, 61, is the Congress candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. His name was cleared at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies of the state.

The central election committee of the party approved Sher Singh Ghubaya’s candidature, a Congress release said.

Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.

He had represented the Jalalabad assembly seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha as well when he was with the Akali Dal.

Punjab goes to the polls on June 1. The nomination process for the elections began on Tuesday.