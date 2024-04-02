Punjab LS polls: Mann meets Patiala, Faridkot AAP candidates, MLAs

Chief minister and AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann held meetings with the Aam Aadmi Party candidates for Patiala and Faridkot and all party MLAs from these two Lok Sabha constituencies to gear up for the June 1 elections. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (centre) with the Aam Aadmi Party’s Patiala Lok Sabha candidate Dr Balbir Sidhu (fourth from right) and party MLAs from the parliamentary constituency after a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Dr Balbir Singh and Karamjit Singh Anmol, the AAP candidates for Patiala and Faridkot, respectively, and MLAs from these two Lok Sabha seats attended the meetings. Mann asked the AAP leaders to work together to make the party candidates victorious from Patiala and Faridkot.

“People are with us. They have seen our government’s work and they are happy, work hard and we will register big and historic victories like the 2022 assembly elections,” he said.

The AAP leaders shared with Mann that they are holding meetings in villages and going door to door to apprise people of the achievements of his government. They have decided to accelerate the campaign in their constituencies.