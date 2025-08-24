Punjab: Man facing several cases shot dead in Ludhiana

Panic gripped Sundar Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday night after unidentified bike-borne assailants shot dead Kartik Baggan, who had been facing several cases of crime, and left his friend injured in what police suspect to be a fallout of a gang rivalry. Deceased Kartik Baggan was facing several cases of crime, say police.

According to police, Baggan was driving a scooter with his friend Sarwan as pillion rider when they were ambushed near Sundar Nagar Chowk. Sarwan told police that the assailants opened fire from behind, hitting him on his back, thus forcing both to fall on the road. The attackers then pumped at least five bullets into Baggan before fleeing the spot.

Sarwan, who sustained a bullet injury, was rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the assailants. An FIR has been registered against unidentified attackers,” said assistant commissioner of police Davinder Chaudhary.

Police sources said Baggan was facing trial in multiple criminal cases, such as attempt to murder, attack on cops and possession of illegal weapons.

Initial probe suggests the possibility of a gang war behind the murder. According to police, he was a member of notorious Puneet Bains gang. Heavy police force was deployed in the area soon after the incident. An investigation is underway, officials added.