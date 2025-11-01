Punjab: Man taking ₹5 lakh bribe on SHO’s behalf caught, says Vigilance Bureau

A resident of Chheharta in Amritsar district was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh on behalf of the station house officer (SHO) of Chheharta police station, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said on Friday. The arrested man has been identified as Lalit Arora. A trap was laid when Arora was caught red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh from a man in the presence of two official witnesses, says Vigilance Bureau (Picture only for representational purpose)

A VB spokesperson said the arrest followed a complaint lodged by a local resident, who reported that the SHO and his team had visited his house, accusing him and his cousin of involvement in drug trafficking. According to the VB, the complainant alleged that the cops, while claiming that a car carrying drugs belonging to him had been seized, warned that a criminal case would be registered.

The complaint mentioned that he later approached Lalit Arora, who is known to the SHO, to help resolve the matter. Arora allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh on behalf of the SHO in exchange for not registering a drug case. The complainant expressed his inability to pay the full amount immediately and said he could arrange only ₹5 lakh, which Arora agreed to accept as part payment, the VB stated.

After verifying the allegations, a VB team from the Amritsar range laid a trap and apprehended Arora red-handed while accepting ₹5 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Amritsar range. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.