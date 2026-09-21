Punjab: Mann cites welfare strides as AAP kicks off door-to-door outreach drive

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday kicked off the Aam Aadmi Party’s door-to-door election campaign for the high-stakes 2027 assembly polls from Dhuri, pitching his government’s four-and-a-half-year report card directly to voters and placing ‘Mann Da Munafa’ (the advantage of having Mann as CM) at the centre of its campaign narrative. Campaign starts from Dhuri, CM pitches his govt’s record to voters. (HT File)

Ahead of the rollout, Mann on Saturday had unveiled the party’s election pamphlet in Ludhiana, saying the AAP government had delivered more than it had promised.

At the Dhuri event, Mann claimed that every family was receiving an annual benefit of ₹1.82 lakh through welfare initiatives, including free electricity, healthcare, education and Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.

He said the door-to-door outreach provided the most direct opportunity for political representatives to account for their work before the people.

“Door-to-door outreach is the truest form of politics because it requires a leader to stand before a family and account for what has been done. We are going to every household with our report card and asking people to judge us on the basis of the work that has been delivered,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the AAP would keep the campaign positive and focused on its governance record. “The AAP would seek people’s support on the strength of work delivered on the ground, while questioning the opposition over its record and the issue of drugs,” he said.

‘Welfare benefits reaching households directly’

During the outreach, Mann went door-to-door across Dhuri, meeting families and interacting with people from all walks of life, including elderly residents, women, youngsters and children. He listened to their views and highlighted the government’s work and various schemes aimed at providing direct benefits to households.

Mann, in a post on X, said the AAP government had implemented all the guarantees made in 2022. “With facilities such as free electricity, better schools and Aam Aadmi Clinics, every family is now saving around ₹15,000 per month. We have delivered on our promises, which is why we are coming before you today with our heads held high,” he added in the post.

Interacting with the residents, Mann said the government’s welfare initiatives had reduced the financial burden of essential services on families, allowing them to use their savings for other household needs.

“Lakhs of households across Punjab are receiving zero electricity bills, which means that money that earlier went towards electricity charges can now be spent on children, homes and farms. The expansion of primary healthcare has also meant that a fever, a check-up or a basic diagnostic test does not have to force a family to borrow money or dip into its savings,” he said.

Mann said improvements in government schools have given parents greater confidence to educate their children without the burden of private fees.

“For decades, the people of Punjab paid taxes without receiving facilities in proportion to what they contributed. Our government is working to close that gap by directing resources towards households rather than privilege. ‘Mann Da Munafa’ is a simple question for every family: how much better off is your household today than it was before? Calculate what you save every month, and that answer will speak louder than any campaign speech,” he said.

Govt focused on village devp push

He noted that his government had changed the manner in which resources were being taken to villages and had made village-level development a central part of its approach. “For the first time in Punjab’s history, every village is receiving crores of rupees from the government for development works. Funds are now flowing to panchayats across the state for streets, drainage, water supply, community buildings, sports grounds, street lighting and other works identified by the villages themselves. The change is not only in the quantum of funds but also in how these funds are being distributed,” he said.

Mann said strengthening village infrastructure was important for creating better opportunities for young people within the state and reducing the need to migrate in search of basic facilities.

The chief minister said the AAP would keep its election campaign focused on its governance record rather than personal attacks or negativity. “Our entire election campaign will remain positive, and we will talk only about our work. We will place our record before the people and let them judge it, rather than build a campaign on abuse and negativity. Our workers and candidates will carry the same message into every constituency: the savings delivered to families, the villages developed and public money spent on public welfare,” he said.

Oppn in disarray

Taking an aim at the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann said these parties have little to show for their performance and therefore avoided discussion on development and welfare.

“Congress is fighting among itself in Punjab, with its leaders more occupied with internal contests than with the concerns of the people, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has been wiped out and no longer commands a presence on the ground. Parties that spent decades in power have been left with little to show for it, which is why they now avoid any discussion of performance,” he said.

On the issue of drugs, Mann questioned the BJP’s position, alleging that drugs are being brought into Punjab from Gujarat.

“Those raising the issue for political purposes should also answer questions about their own record. With what face is the BJP talking about drugs when it is bringing drugs into Punjab from Gujarat? Those who raise the issue for political advantage must first answer for their own record. They do not have the moral right to question the state government when they were the people who introduced the drug problem in the state during their time in power,” he said.

Over ₹1,300 cr spent on treatment of 7 lakh patients: Mann

MOHALI Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said ₹1,310 crore had been spent on treatment of more than 7 lakh patients so far under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

The scheme provides free cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh to a family. More than 1.26 crore health cards have provided security cover to 54 lakh families, Mann said at a function to distribute health cards here.

Calling it the world’s only unconditional and completely free healthcare scheme, Mann said the initiative ensures that families can access treatment without worrying about the cost, while ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ were further strengthening affordable healthcare across the state.

He said the government’s larger objective was to ensure every citizen remains healthy and build a ‘Rangla Punjab’.

“Our objective is not merely to provide treatment but to ensure that no family is forced into debt or financial distress because of illness. Healthcare should not become a luxury available only to those who can afford it,” Mann said.

The chief minister also hit out at the Centre, accusing the BJP of withholding funds due to Punjab.

“Despite this, we have continued our welfare initiatives and development works,” he said.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, Lok Sabha MP Malwinder Singh Kang and others were also present at the event. HTC