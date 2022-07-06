Punjab: Mann govt appoints Vijay Kumar Janjua as new chief secy
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary. Janjua replaces Anirudh Tewari, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been posted as director general, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, relieving Jaspreet Talwar.
As chief secretary, Janjua will also hold the charge of principal secretary, department of personnel and vigilance, reads the order. Tewari’s removal comes just a day after the state government appointed Gaurav Yadav as the officiating director general of police (DGP) after the incumbent VK Bhawra proceeded on leave on being asked to step down.
In replacing Tewari, Janjua has superseded four IAS officers, including Arun Goel (1985), Vini Mahajan (1987), Ravneet Kaur (1988) and Anjali Bhawra (1988). Goel, Mahajan and Bhawra are on central deputation.
Tewari, who has almost five years of service left, was appointed to the post by the previous Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, superseding six officers senior to him. Janjua was earlier posted as special chief secretary, jails, and in addition special chief secretary, elections.
Prior to that, he also headed the revenue and labour departments. Janjua was mired in a controversy earlier when during his posting as director, industries, he was arrested by the state vigilance bureau in November 2009 for allegedly accepting ₹2-lakh bribe from a Ludhiana industrialist. A case was registered and he was placed under suspension.
The then Akali government gave the prosecution sanction. However, in January 2015, the Mohali trial court directed the SVB to get prosecution sanction from the central government since he was an IAS officer. Janjua was later reinstated by the state government. In the absence of sanction for prosecution from the Centre, the Punjab government in 2018 decided not to further pursue the case with it and gave him a “clean chit”. Janjua, who did his schooling at Pathankot, studied BTech (Electronics) at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. During service, he did LLB degree from Panjab University and then pursued MBA with specialisation in finance from IGNOU, New Delhi, and MA in International Development Policies from Duke University, USA.
Ajoy Sharma gets finance and taxation
The state government also gave Ajoy Sharma, secretary, health and family welfare, the additional charge of secretary, finance, and in addition financial commissioner, taxation. He replaces KAP Sinha, who has been posted as additional chief secretary, food processing, jails and elections. Kumar Rahul, secretary employment generation and training, has been given the additional charge of secretary, general administration and coordination, relieving Rajat Agarwal of the additional charge.
Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded
With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul. Parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours.
Ex-Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot concealed plot in wife’s name in poll affidavit: Vigilance
A month after former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case, the Punjab vigilance bureau has written to the Election Commission of India to initiate action against him for deliberately concealing information about a residential plot (500 square yard), registered in the name of his wife, in an affidavit attached with his nomination papers during the assembly elections.
HP Police constable recruitment exam: Probe cops’ involvement in paper leak scam: DGP tells SIT
Days after a chargesheet was filed in the police constable recruitment paper leak case, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday directed the special investigation team to probe the involvement of cops. “There are three FIRs registered – one at Kangra, another at Solan and one with the crime investigation department – and the SIT will probe the role of police officers in all three,” he said.
U.P. logs 318 new Covid cases, 1 death
A Covid-19-positive patient died in Varanasi while Uttar Pradesh reported 318 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from the state health department. The state has tested 11,75,85,027 samples till now, including 73,717 samples in the past 24 hours, according to the data. “In the past 24 hours, 567 patients recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla.
Shortage of doctors in Kullu: Himachal HC issues notice to health secy
Kullu zila parishad chairperson Pankaj Parmar has alleged that due to a shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at the regional centre, residents were forced to seek treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, or hospitals in Chandigarh. The next hearing will take place on July 21, 2022.
