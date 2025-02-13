Punjab: Mann’s sprawling Jalandhar residence gets final touches

Preparations are in full swing for Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to shift to a new accommodation, sprawled in nearly 10.5 acres of land in the heart of Jalandhar city, an official said. Around 95% of the work is complete and the CM office would be informed once everything is in place, the official, who didn’t wish to be named, said. This will be the second official residence of Mann after Chandigarh. Mann had promised before the Jalandhar West bypoll in June last year that he would run the government affairs for people of Doaba and Majha for two days in a week from Jalandhar so that people no longer have to go to Chandigarh. A senior police official said the security has been beefed up in and around the premises. (HT photo)

Arrangements are being made to make the government-owned 177-year-old lush green house (kothi number 1), situated in the Old Baradari area, available for the CM as the renovation work has already been completed by the public works department. Trucks loaded with furniture have entered the premises and other arrangements, including security measures, are already in place. The entry has already been restricted while the special check-posts have been set up in and around the palatial property.

Constructed by antique Nanakshahi bricks, the property, which has four drawing rooms, four splendid bedrooms, three office rooms, two separate flats and 10 two-room family flats for the helping staff, was given a ‘protected monument’ status by the Archaeological Survey of India in 2002. The property has lush green gardens and dedicated space for the kitchen garden.

One of the senior administrative officials said that since the site is protected, the PWD had carried only necessary infrastructural alterations and renovation at the site, besides strengthening the peripheral wall for the security purpose.

“Almost 95% of the work has been completed. We will inform the CM office once all the required work is done. At present, the house has all the necessary amenities needed to make premises liveable. Due to the heritage status of the property, only minor changes had been done,” an official said.

The house was earlier occupied by former Jalandhar divisional commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra. The property has been vacant since she was transferred in August last year. During her stint, the CM office had finalised this property. A team from the CM security unit also visited the site and demanded creation of waiting lounges, security pickets and designated parking lots.

A senior police official said the security has been beefed up in and around the premises. “All necessary security protocols and standard-operating procedure (SoP) set for CM security will be implemented,” an official said.

The chief minister is going to be the 141st occupant of this house as, before him, the property was dedicatedly allotted to the divisional commissioner only. The first British Commissioner of Jalandhar division, Sir John Lawrence, was the first one to be moved into this house in 1848.

After poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections last year, especially in Majha and Doaba region, CM Mann had shifted to a rented accommodation before the Jalandhar West bypoll in June. The CM had then promised that he would stay in Jalandhar for two days in a week for people of Doaba and Majha so they need not visit Chandigarh for their works. The CM has held ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme twice since then.