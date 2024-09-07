Punjab minister alleges fraudulent bribe solicitation in her name

Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Friday alleged that administrative officers in Mohali were fraudulently soliciting bribe by pretending to act on her behalf. Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan after inaugurating the construction of a 18.5 MLD sewage treatment plant and laying of 4.2-km sewer lines at Nayagaon. (HT Photo)

While addressing the media in the presence of Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, after inaugurating the construction of a 18.5 MLD sewage treatment plant and laying of 4.2-km sewer lines at Nayagaon at a cost of ₹58.10 crore, she accused executive officers and tehsildars of Kharar subdivision, including Nayagaon, of bringing disrepute to her.

Maan, who has the tourism and cultural affairs, investment promotion, labour and hospitality portfolios under her, warned the corrupt officers that if evidence was produced against them, stern action will be taken.

Cautioning people against the fraud, she said all residents were welcome to her home directly to resolve any problem.

Apart from this, she said the holistic development of Kharar assembly constituency was underway on war footing and several key projects would be completed and dedicated to the residents soon.

The minister said the area residents were promised during elections that all their expectations will be met, and now a project worth ₹58.10 crore had been launched that will be completed by February 2026.

She said the project was approved by the Punjab chief minister much earlier, but there was a problem in identifying the site for STP. Now, the site had been identified and the project had been kick-started.

She said she was well aware of the problem of waterlogged streets and requirement of a proper sewerage system in the area of low-lying houses in Nayagaon, adding that the newly launched project will provide a long-term solution to these woes.

The minister further informed the gathering that the Bhagwant Mann government had already approved four sewerage projects worth ₹200 crore, besides a surface (canal) water supply project worth ₹200 crore for Kharar and Kurali.