Punjab minister, DC examine crop damage at Mohali villages
Mar 28, 2023 03:12 AM IST
The cabinet minister said Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered a girdawari (field inspection) to access the impact on the crop that was almost ready to be harvested
Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Mann and Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Monday visited various villages in the district to examine crops damaged due to recent rains.
The cabinet minister said chief minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered a girdawari (field inspection) to access the impact on the crop that was almost ready to be harvested. A report is expected within a week.
She added that the CM had announced a 25% increase in crop damage compensation to farmers. If the crop loss was more than 75%, the state government will provide a compensation of ₹15,000 per acre. If the loss was between 33% and 75%, the compensation will be ₹6,750 per acre, the minister added.