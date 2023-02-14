Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab minister meets Union renewable energy minister for push to green energy production

Punjab minister meets Union renewable energy minister for push to green energy production

To make Punjab a leading state in the production and utilisation of clean and green energy, Punjab new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Tuesday called on RK Singh, Union minister of power, new and renewable energy at his New Delhi office

Arora asked the Union minister to consider the demand for providing 5 crore per MW VGF for the 100MW Biomass Power projects. (HT Photo)
Seeking Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to set up 100 MW Biomass Power projects in the state, Arora apprised the Union Minister that these proposed projects would consume one million tonnes of paddy straw per annum and it will save the environment by finding a solution to the agriculture residue burning.

He asked the Union minister to consider the demand for providing 5 crore per MW VGF for the 100MW Biomass Power projects.

Arora also sought financial assistance and technical support for setting up Biomass Solar Hybrid Power projects.

Raising the issues related to green hydrogen, Arora said that the Centre should provide technical support and financial assistance for setting up agriculture residue-based green hydrogen projects under National Green Hydrogen Mission.

A statement from the state government said the Union minister assured the Punjab minister that the ministry will consider providing VGF for biomass power projects and will resolve all the other issues at the earliest, besides considering Punjab one of the favourite states under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

