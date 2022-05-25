Punjab minister sacked over graft charges: A dentist, green warrior & social crusader: Singla is ‘Mr Clean’ in hometown Mansa
For the 52-year-old first-time AAP legislator and a dental surgeon Vijay Singla, who created history by winning the Mansa assembly seat by a record margin of 63,323 votes on the plank of ‘political honesty’, the downfall was as unexpected as his rise --- all this, in just two months after his induction in the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet in Punjab.
Singla, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding kickbacks, was sworn in as health minister on March 19.
In the recently held state elections, Singla bagged over one lakh votes which was 58% of the total votes polled from the suburban constituency. Singla had defeated the Congress nominee and popular Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala.
According to his poll affidavit, Singla and his wife jointly have immoveable assets worth ₹5.40 crore and moveable assets worth over ₹one crore. Singla reportedly had no criminal case at the time of contesting polls.
When Bhagwant Mann inducted Singla, a dentist, as the health minister, he was a surprise pick over several two-time legislatures and eight other doctor MLAs with higher qualifications than him.
It was after 27 years that an MLA from Mansa, the educationally most backward district of Punjab, was made a minister. In 1995, Congress MLA late Sher Singh Gagowal was inducted into the Rajinder Kaur Bhattal-led government.
A native of Bhupal village, located about 20 km from the district headquarters, Singla earned the name of being an environmentalist and social activist for almost three decades.
After studying Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Punjabi University in 1992, he became the first qualified dentist with a private practice in Mansa. “He was a popular dentist in the town offering free treatment to the needy,” said President of Mansa chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Janak Raj.
“Singla is known as an activist for three decades. He was at the forefront of the protests related to issues of a common man. In recognition of his voluntary initiatives, Singla was accorded IMA membership. He was not eligible to become an IMA member due to a graduate-level degree but more than a decade ago, he was made a member for his exceptional social work,” said Raj.
He expressed deep shock over the charges against Singla.
According to MLA’s another friend and old associate Ashok Sapolia, Singla spearheaded tree plantation drives and held career counseling sessions in educational institutes for 27 years.
“He belonged to a middle-class family and was always reluctant to get any position in the clubs he was associated with. Singla joined the AAP in 2016 after his friend circle insisted him to take a political plunge. He was close to several party MLAs and volunteers from the adjoining districts of Bathinda and Sangrur but not CM Mann,” said Sapolia.
Haryana’s money-linked diversification drive:Area under paddy cultivation reduced by 10% in 2021
Two years after it was rolled out, the Haryana government's financial incentive-linked diversification drive, has gained some ground with area under water-guzzling paddy reducing by 10% in 2021. As per official data, during the kharif season in 2021 crop diversification took place on 51,878 acres. As many as 62,562 farmers were paid ₹53.34 crore as incentive for opting for crop diversification. It came down to 14.60 lakh acre in 2021.
Jammu and Kashmir SSB registers highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22
The J&K SSB registered the highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22, since its inception, said the J&K government. On Tuesday, the chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a high-level meeting about recruitments being made through the J&K Public Service Commission, J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Police Recruitment Board and J&K Bank in the UT. “Previously, the J&K Service Selection Board recruited 8,580 and 8,115 candidates in 2009 and 2015, respectively.”
Punjab section of freight corridor likely to be operational by year-end
An 82-kilometre-long section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, extending from Sahnewal to Shambhu in Punjab, is expected to become operational by the end of the year. The 175km single-track section is spread across Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Saharanpur districts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the Northern Railways. It extends from Sahnewal in Punjab to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh.
Constable shot dead; daughter injured in Srinagar terror attack
Militants on Tuesday attacked an off-duty police constable killing him and injuring his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar in Srinagar. Police said that the cop identified as Saifullah Qadri was attacked by militants near Anchar when he was walking on the road along with his daughter outside his house. “The terrorists involved in the killing of the cop will be identified and neutralised soon,” inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said.
₹50-lakh extortion bid: Two bike-borne men open fire at trader’s shop in Yamunanagar
A day after a trader reported extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh to the police, two bike-borne men opened fire on The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula's shop on Sasoli Road in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. Three bullets were fired at the store Ganesh Traders, which dealing in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) fittings. The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula, was not at his shop at the time of the attack. The pillion rider fired the shots that struck the glass door.
