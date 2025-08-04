Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora resigns from his company’s posts

Punjab industry minister Sanjeev Arora on Sunday resigned from his position as managing director of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd (formerly Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited), and eight other associated companies. Sanjeev Arora

In his resignation letter submitted to the board of directors of Hampton Sky Realty Limited, Arora cited his recent election as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) on June 23, 2025, and his subsequent appointment as a cabinet minister from July 3, 2025, as the reason for stepping down.

“The assumption of this high public office necessitates my undivided attention and unwavering commitment to the service of the state of Punjab and its people. It is unequivocally untenable for me to continue holding the office of managing director,” the letter further added.

Arora thanked the board, senior management, and stakeholders for their support, adding that he always tried to serve with integrity and hoped the company would continue on its path of “responsible growth.”

Arora said he is “fully focused on fulfilling constitutional duties with sincerity, transparency, and dedication.”