Punjab minister Tarunpreet Sond submits clarification before Akal Takht

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday appeared before Akal Takht to submit a clarification on behalf of his department, in compliance with the directions issued by the acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. Sond had been summoned after objections were raised regarding a picture displayed at the memorial of Bhai Jaita ji on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadar at Anandpur Sahib

Sond had been summoned after objections were raised regarding a picture displayed at the memorial of Bhai Jaita ji on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib.

The minister paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, offered deg, and thereafter appeared before the Akal Takht Sahib.

Sond submitted his clarification before the Giani Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Tek Singh Dhanaula at the Takht secretariat. Speaking to the media after the proceedings, he stated that Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme institution of the Sikhs, and every direction issued by the jathedars is akin to a divine command and is binding on all.

“The concerned picture was corrected on the same day in accordance with the objection raised. However, as the head of the department, I personally appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib to submit a formal clarification,” he said.

The minister said that after hearing his explanation, the jathedars said that strict adherence to the Sikh religious code of conduct (maryada) must be ensured in all works undertaken by the department, and that the dignity and respect of the Gurus and martyrs should never be compromised.

Sond said that the matter would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and it would be ensured that no such lapse occurs in the future, whether knowingly or unknowingly.

Members and office-bearers of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and the president, honorary secretary, and some members of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) also appeared with their respective clarifications before the jathedar.

DSGMC office bearers had been called as they convened a special general meeting on October 25 last year, in violation of the orders of Akal Takht.

CKD office bearers were called after it failed to submit how many of its members are Amritdharis.