Nine months after draw in Ludhiana, allotment letters to be handed over for Atal Apartments

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2023 10:54 AM IST

Under the Atal Apartment scheme, 336 HIG and 240 MIG flats will be built on 8.80-acre land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana

Almost nine months after the flats under the Atal Apartments schemes were allotted through the draw of lots, Punjab local bodies minister Inderjit Singh Nijjar will hand the allotment letters to the successful applicants on April 10. Under the scheme, 336 HIG and 240 MIG flats will be built on 8.80-acre land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana.

Nine months after the flats under the Atal Apartments schemes were allotted through the draw of lots, successful applicants are set to receive allotment letters. (HT File)
The draw for 576 flats was conducted on June 16 last year by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and the allottees who have been waiting for the final allotment letters since. The file for this was pending with the state government. LIT chairperson Tarsem Singh Bhinder said the allottees had been frequently visiting the trust office and contacting officials for any updates. He added that the process to prepare the final allotment letters has been completed by the LIT staff.

He added that the applicants will be allotted the final letters at the Nehru Sidhant Kendra, Feroze Gandhi Market.

The Atal apartments scheme, initially launched in 2011, has been launched thrice in the last ten years.

The flats under the high-rise residential scheme named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been allotted under the “one flat, one family” rule.

punjab state government scheme atal bihari vajpayee draw ludhiana + 4 more
