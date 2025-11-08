Punjab: Now, SC commission summons LOP Pratap Singh Bajwa

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the allegedly disrespectful use of the images of Bhai Jiwan Singh and Guru Teg Bahadur at a Congress rally during the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, the Punjab state scheduled castes commission (PSSCC) on Friday summoned leader of Opposition (LoP) Pratap Singh Bajwa to appear personally before the commission on November 10. PSSCC chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said that the issue came to the commission’s notice through social media and newspapers (HT Photo)

PSSCC chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said that the issue came to the commission’s notice through social media and newspapers. He said that, acting on this, the commission has directed Bajwa to be present in person.

“In addition, the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner has been instructed through an official communication to submit an inquiry report in this regard by November 17 through the competent authority. The report is to include the action taken after considering the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” he said.

Earlier, the commission had issued a notice to Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on November 4 over his alleged derogatory comments against former Union minister Buta Singh during an election rally. Garhi had also directed the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer to appear before with a report on Warring’s remark. However, the office of the Punjab chief election officer (CEO) asked the commission chairman to withdraw his summons to the Tarn Taran DC. “Since the returning officer-cum-SDM and DEO Tarn Taran are actively involved in election duties, summoning these officers during the election will cause interference in the conduct of the election and may amount to undue influence at elections,” the CEO’s office wrote to the commission. Warring, who also drew flak from rival parties, tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks.