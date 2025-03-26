Menu Explore
Punjab: Number of women in politics needs to increase, says Chief Minister Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 26, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Highlighting women’s role in governance, Mann said the state currently has eight women serving as deputy commissioners, six as senior superintendents of police (SSP) and 18 as additional deputy commissioners (ADC)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday that there is a need for greater female participation in politics and governance.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann addressing students at the convocation ceremony at Government Girls College on Tuesday in Ludhiana, March 26, 2025 (Manish/Hindustan Times)
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann addressing students at the convocation ceremony at Government Girls College on Tuesday in Ludhiana, March 26, 2025 (Manish/Hindustan Times)

In the city to attend the convocation ceremony of Government College for Girls, Mann emphasised the progress made by women in various fields.

Degrees were conferred upon 850 students during the ceremony.

He urged women to take active roles in politics and vote independently without any influence from their family members.

“While girls are excelling in every field, politics is an exception. Women’s participation in governance is crucial for creating an equal society and ensuring welfare,” he said.

Highlighting women’s role in governance, Mann said the state currently has eight women serving as deputy commissioners, six as senior superintendents of police (SSP) and 18 as additional deputy commissioners (ADC). He said this reflects the increasing involvement of women in decision-making positions.

On the state’s heritage, Mann said Punjab is India’s food bowl and ‘sword arm’, known for its resilience, courage and entrepreneurial spirit.

Mann recalled his ‘struggles’ in Ludhiana in the 1990s, when he was striving to establish himself as an artist. He advised students to never lose hope in the face of failure, terming setbacks ‘stepping stones’ to success.

“Failures should never discourage you, they prepare you for greater achievements in life,” he said.

During the event, college principal Suman Lata requested a 5-crore grant for infrastructure development and pending works which were initiated by Late MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi.

The CM assured her that the proposal will be reviewed and asked the college authorities to put in all the necessary details in the proposal.

