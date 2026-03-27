Punjab nursing staff defy ESMA, launch indefinite strike over grade pay

Nursing staff at three government medical colleges and hospitals in Punjab went on an indefinite strike on Thursday, defying the state government’s decision to invoke the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) as they demanded the restoration of the ₹4,600 grade pay. Nursing staff of the government-run Rajindra Hospital hold a protest in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI)

The strike affected services in government medical colleges of Patiala, Amritsar and Mohali. Routine healthcare services such as OPDs, ward management and other non-emergency operations witnessed disruptions, officials said. However, emergency services remained unaffected. The protest was held under the banner of the United Nurses Association of Punjab. The Punjab government had earlier invoked ESMA to ensure uninterrupted medical and nursing services in government medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals across the state. The order directed nursing staff and other essential medical personnel not to abstain from duty, warning that violation would invite strict penal action under the ESMA. Despite the order, nurses proceeded with their protest, demanding restoration of the grade pay, which they said was withdrawn earlier, affecting their salary structure and promotional benefits. Leaders of the nurses’ association said staff members from government medical colleges joined the protest as part of the statewide agitation. Association president Ramanjit Singh Gill said nurses at medical colleges in three cities participated in the strike. “Our main demand is the restoration of the ₹4,600 grade pay,” said Gill, adding that the agitation would continue until the government addresses their demand.

Officials said the administration was monitoring the situation and taking steps to ensure that critical healthcare services remain functional.