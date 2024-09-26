Chandigarh : The Punjab Police cybercrime division has arrested one person and identified 54 suspects involved in viewing, transmitting and distributing child sexual abuse material using various online platforms. Punjab: Online child sex abuse racket busted, Fazilka man held

The development came close on the heels of the judgement passed by the Supreme Court clarifying that viewing, possessing and not reporting child sexual abuse material content is punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The child sexual abuse material refers to any content depicting or exploiting minors in a sexual manner, including photos, videos or media, which is illegal to produce, distribute or possess, causing a long-lasting harm to victims and considered a severe form of child exploitation due to the lasting impact it has on victims.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused has been identified as Vijaypal, a resident of Ramsara in Fazilka.

Police teams have also seized electronic devices following standard procedures. An FIR has been registered under Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Cyber Police Station in this regard.

The DGP said following the cyber tiplines regarding transmission of child sexual abuse content received from the ministry of home affairs (MHA), the state cyber crime division in coordination with commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police launched a special operation to apprehend individuals involved in viewing, transmitting and distributing such content.

He said in the first phase of the operation, at least 54 suspects have been identified across Punjab, while one person found selling and sharing the child sexual abuse content using Instagram and Telegram has been arrested.

The DGP said the police teams have seized 39 devices from suspects. The devices are being sent for forensic analysis. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend more offenders involved in such heinous crimes, he added.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), cybercrime, V Neeraja said the operation, coordinated by superintendent of police, cybercrime, Jashandeep Gill, is part of Punjab’s efforts to combat online child abuse.

She said that under the current law, viewing, distributing or storing such material is a criminal offence under 67 (B) IT Act, 2000 read with Section 15 of the POCSO Act and is punishable with up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.

Punjab Police has cybercrime police stations in all 28 districts and commissionerates, which are equipped with cyber investigation and technical support units. For further assistance or to report about the child sexual abuse material, people can contact the state cybercrime division or local district cybercrime police station.