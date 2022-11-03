Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab open golf championship: Guntas retains lead on Day 2

Punjab open golf championship: Guntas retains lead on Day 2

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:20 AM IST

On Day 2 of the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, Guntas Kaur Sandhu retained the lead with a score of 143 at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Jia Kang and Hazel are tied at 150 in the gold division

A player in action at the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
A player in action at the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In the junior category, 12-year-old Guntas won with a gross score of 143 and Jia Kang came second with a gross score of 152.

In the sub junior category, Guntas emerged the winner with 143 gross score and Ojaswini was second with 169 score.

In the silver division, Yogyata Modi is leading with a score of 184 and Archana Kumar is second with 187.

In the bronze division, Neeta Gilanchi played 197 followed by Jaswinder Gill with a score of 200.

On the second day play of senior ladies, Harinder Grewal was the gross winner with a score of 197 and Binny Bath was runner-up with a gross score of 200.

In the super senior category, Nalini Sharma was the winner with a 192 gross score and Binny Bath finished as runner-up with a gross score of 200.

Thursday, November 03, 2022
