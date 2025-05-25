Punjab: Over 4.8 lakh cases were settled in 2nd National Lok Adalat

Over 4.8 lakh cases were settled across Punjab in the second National Lok Adalat organised on Saturday. 442 Lok Adalat benches were constituted across Punjab, in which 5,40,873 cases were taken up, and 4,81,324 cases were settled. Settlements worth approximately ₹ 442 crore were awarded. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A spokesperson of the Punjab state legal services authority said the mega event was organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, to deliver speedy and amicable resolution of disputes to all.

The spokesperson said 442 Lok Adalat benches were constituted across all districts and sub-divisions, in which 5,40,873 cases were taken up, and 4,81,324 cases were settled. Settlements worth approximately ₹442 crore were awarded.

Justice Deepak Sibal, executive chairman of the Punjab state legal services authority, praised the efforts of judicial officers, district legal services authorities, and volunteers across the state and said, “Lok Adalats are a testament to the idea that justice should not be delayed or adversarial. It is heartening to see the people of Punjab embrace this collaborative mode of justice delivery.”