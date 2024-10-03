Punjab panchayat polls: Police file FIR against 750 unidentified persons

A day after a clash between activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress during the nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections, which left former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and two others injured, the Ferozepur police have booked ‘750 unidentified persons’ for rioting, attempt to murder and violation under of the Arms Act. Copshad to resort to firing in the air to disperse the crowd in Zira, Ferozepur, on Tuesday.

The clash at Zira sub-division of Ferozepur district on Tuesday occurred at the main chowk, with members of both parties pelting stones at each other. As the situation escalated, the Ferozepur police fired several shots in the air to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

According to the information, a first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of city SHO, Zira.

Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), said on Wednesday that videos and photographic evidence of the incident are being examined, and the accused will be nominated soon.

“Our teams are working to identify the rioters, and we expect to name them as accused by Thursday morning based on the digital evidence. There were claims that firearms were used by the private individuals and we are examining the matter after registering an FIR. The situation is completely under control in Zira,” he added.

Former MLA Zira and two of his supporters reportedly suffered injuries in the incident.

While Kulbir blamed AAP workers for violence, AAP MLA Naresh Kataria alleged that it was the Congress workers who ‘pelted stones’.

Police sources said that so far, no case of an injury caused by firearms by private persons or the police has come to notice.

Earlier on Monday, another firing incident was reported outside the Block Development Office in Ferozepur as candidates were on their way to file nominations. The nomination process is scheduled to conclude on October 4. Elections to gram panchayats will be held on October 15. According to the election schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7. Votes will be counted on the same day at the polling station itself.