Punjab: Panchayat secy caught in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a panchayat secretary, Hardyal Singh, posted at Valtoha in Tarn Taran district for amassing wealth more than his known sources of income.

Also read: Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Amritsar

A VB spokesperson said a case was registered against the panchayat secretary, who belongs to Dasuwal village of the district, after an inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets created through corruption.

The probe revealed that his total income during the check period was ₹47,65,188 and total expenditure was ₹1,06,98,926. The total expenditure incurred by the accused increased by ₹59,33,738 as compared to the income received by him during the period.

A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Amritsar.