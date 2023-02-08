Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Panchayat secy caught in disproportionate assets case

Punjab: Panchayat secy caught in disproportionate assets case

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 02:54 PM IST

Probe into corruption allegations showed the expenditure incurred by the accused increased by ₹59 lakh as compared to income

he Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a panchayat secretary, Hardyal Singh, posted at Valtoha in Tarn Taran district for amassing wealth more than his known sources of income. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a panchayat secretary, Hardyal Singh, posted at Valtoha in Tarn Taran district for amassing wealth more than his known sources of income.

A VB spokesperson said a case was registered against the panchayat secretary, who belongs to Dasuwal village of the district, after an inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets created through corruption.

The probe revealed that his total income during the check period was 47,65,188 and total expenditure was 1,06,98,926. The total expenditure incurred by the accused increased by 59,33,738 as compared to the income received by him during the period.

A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Amritsar.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
