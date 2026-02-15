Punjab: Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital to get 256-bed trauma centre

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh on Saturday announced that a state-of-the-art 256-bed modern trauma centre will be built at Government Rajindra Hospital here at a cost of ₹81.80 crore. Once operational, the centre will cater not only to Patiala but also to nearby districts, ensuring timely treatment for accident victims and critically ill patients, he said. (Representational)

Describing it as a major step toward strengthening Punjab’s public healthcare infrastructure, the minister said the upcoming trauma facility will significantly enhance emergency and critical care services in the region.

The fully centrally air-conditioned building will be equipped with modern operation theatres, ICUs, advanced diagnostic systems, and adequate ventilator support.

The project aimed to ensure that no serious patient was denied treatment due to infrastructure constraints, he said.

To improve patient convenience and streamline hospital operations, a central facility centre is also being developed at a cost of ₹56 lakh. The centre will include billing and admission sections, along with a mini laboratory, enabling faster diagnostic testing and quicker treatment decisions in emergency cases.

Necessary lab tests will be available immediately for patients admitted in emergency, due to which there will be no delay in treatment. This initiative had been taken keeping in mind the convenience of patients and their family members, he said.

The minister also announced the release of ₹13.53 crore for the construction of a new residential hostel for junior doctors. “The facility is expected to improve living conditions for medical staff and enhance overall healthcare delivery standards,” he said.

Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening public health infrastructure and urged citizens to benefit from the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which offered cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh to each family.

In September last year, the Union health and family welfare ministry had also accorded in-principle approval for a 300-bed trauma centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

Further, a 10-bed trauma centre is coming up at the Sunam Sub-Divisional Hospital in Sangrur, which will be Punjab’s first state highway trauma centre. Estimated to be ready by March, the centre will cater to road accident victims from across the Malwa belt by providing timely emergency care and comprehensive treatment.