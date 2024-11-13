Punjab: Phagwara mill MD booked for firing at protesting employees

One of the managing directors (MD) of JCT Mill, Phagwara, has been booked for allegedly opening fire at protesting employees outside his residence on October 27. The accused mill MD has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Samir Thapar. He has been booked under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Jaswant Singh of Phagwara city police station.

Phagwara’s deputy superintendent of police Bharat Bhushan BL said, “We are yet to arrest the accused, but investigation is on.”

The FIR stated that the accused could have opened fire in self-defence as the protestors were “aggressively” raising slogans against the mill management over irregularities in the employees’ provident fund.

Another FIR was already registered against the mill management in a case related to the provident fund case.

Mill employees’ union president Sunil Yadav said they were protesting over non-payment of salaries, allowances, bonus, clearance of provident fund and other dues that were pending for the last six months.