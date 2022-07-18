Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association’s Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members.
Punjab Police’s assistant inspector general (AIG) Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants’ founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank’s fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
Jasdeep Singh spoke about the various modus operandi adopted by the cybercriminal and shared valuable information on ATM thefts, risks involved in cryptocurrency and phishing.
“It is an intensive effort of the state and Centre in the police systems towards nabbing cyber culprits and creating awareness about the cyber helpline number 1930 to report any cyber-attacks,” he said.
Jogeshwar Pratap Singh, meanwhile, provided consultancy services to the people for safe financial transactions and helping them to seek bank support, if they fall prey to financial fraud.
Another panellist, Harjit Singh stressed upon the role of the ombudsman in resolution of financial loss due to cyber-attacks and shared dos and don’ts about financial transactions over the web.
Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered
Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party's Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp. As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA.
Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall
Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.
Punjab: Rampant use of weedicide on ‘moong’ has experts worried
Rampant use of weedicides on the standing crop of green gram or summer 'moong' to speed up its thrashing and reduce time to prepare fields for paddy sowing has experts worried. Officials of the state agriculture department confirm that farmers are using paraquat dichloride (one of the most widely used herbicides) to kill plants of the short-duration legume. This method to expedite harvesting is not recommended by farm experts, they say.
Students appear for NEET exam in Chandigarh
The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday and over 18.72 lakh students gave the exam throughout India. Various city schools also served as centres for the exam. Students could be seen lined up outside centres from 12.45 pm onwards for the exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm.
70kg heroin seizure: Gujarat cops arrest man from Punjab
Bhuj: A man has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the seizure of heroin by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Deepak Kingar, was produced before a special court of judge Chirag Shah who remanded him to the ATS custody till July 27, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami.
