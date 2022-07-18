Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
chandigarh news

Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930

Jasdeep Singh, Punjab Police AIG, said it was an intensive effort of the state and Centre towards nabbing cyber culprits and creating awareness about the cyber helpline number 1930
Punjab Police AIG encouraged residents to report cybercrime at 1930. (Stockphoto)
Punjab Police AIG encouraged residents to report cybercrime at 1930. (Stockphoto)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

All India Management Association’s Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members.

Punjab Police’s assistant inspector general (AIG) Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants’ founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank’s fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.

Jasdeep Singh spoke about the various modus operandi adopted by the cybercriminal and shared valuable information on ATM thefts, risks involved in cryptocurrency and phishing.

“It is an intensive effort of the state and Centre in the police systems towards nabbing cyber culprits and creating awareness about the cyber helpline number 1930 to report any cyber-attacks,” he said.

Jogeshwar Pratap Singh, meanwhile, provided consultancy services to the people for safe financial transactions and helping them to seek bank support, if they fall prey to financial fraud.

Another panellist, Harjit Singh stressed upon the role of the ombudsman in resolution of financial loss due to cyber-attacks and shared dos and don’ts about financial transactions over the web.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 402 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act for posing as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap and trying to extort money. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered

    Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party's Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp. As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA.

  • Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall (file photo)

    Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall

    Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.

  • Weedicide sprayed to dry ‘moong’ crop in a field at Naruana village in Bathinda on Sunday. Photo: Sanjeev Kumar/HT

    Punjab: Rampant use of weedicide on ‘moong’ has experts worried

    Rampant use of weedicides on the standing crop of green gram or summer 'moong' to speed up its thrashing and reduce time to prepare fields for paddy sowing has experts worried. Officials of the state agriculture department confirm that farmers are using paraquat dichloride (one of the most widely used herbicides) to kill plants of the short-duration legume. This method to expedite harvesting is not recommended by farm experts, they say.

  • Candidates at examination centre after appearing NEET exam at DAV School Sector 15 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Students appear for NEET exam in Chandigarh

    The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday and over 18.72 lakh students gave the exam throughout India. Various city schools also served as centres for the exam. Students could be seen lined up outside centres from 12.45 pm onwards for the exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm.

  • Gujarat ATS team recovered 75.3 kg heroin of high purity worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>376.5 crores in international market from a container near Mundra port in Kutch district. Gujarat ATS team along with a Punjab police sub-inspector located the suspected container.

    70kg heroin seizure: Gujarat cops arrest man from Punjab

    Bhuj: A man has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the seizure of heroin by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Deepak Kingar, was produced before a special court of judge Chirag Shah who remanded him to the ATS custody till July 27, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out