Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930

All India Management Association’s Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members.

Punjab Police’s assistant inspector general (AIG) Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants’ founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank’s fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.

Jasdeep Singh spoke about the various modus operandi adopted by the cybercriminal and shared valuable information on ATM thefts, risks involved in cryptocurrency and phishing.

“It is an intensive effort of the state and Centre in the police systems towards nabbing cyber culprits and creating awareness about the cyber helpline number 1930 to report any cyber-attacks,” he said.

Jogeshwar Pratap Singh, meanwhile, provided consultancy services to the people for safe financial transactions and helping them to seek bank support, if they fall prey to financial fraud.

Another panellist, Harjit Singh stressed upon the role of the ombudsman in resolution of financial loss due to cyber-attacks and shared dos and don’ts about financial transactions over the web.