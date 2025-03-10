Punjab Police arrest FBI-wanted drug dealer from Tarn Taran

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested Shehnaz Singh, an international drug dealer wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as he is key player in the global narcotics syndicate. Punjab Police DIG (Ferozepur) Swapan Sharma (second from right) addressing a press conference after the arrest of Shehnaz Singh, alias Shawn Bhinder, a transnational drug lord wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US, at Tarn Taran on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Shehnaz Singh, alias Shawn Bhinder, was arrested by Tarn Taran police, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

“@TarnTaranPolice arrests big fish Shehnaz Singh @ Shawn Bhinder, a transnational drug lord wanted by the #FBI-#USA. He was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from #Colombia into the #USA and #Canada,” Yadav posted on X.

He said that the operation followed the arrest of four of his associates in the US on February 26. “This operation follows the arrest of four of his associates in the US on February 26, 2025, identified as: Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, alias Bal; Takdir Singh, alias Romy; and Sarbsit Singh, alias Sabi; and Fernando Valladares, alias Franco,” the DGP said.

In that arrest, the US authorities seized 391kg methamphetamine, 109kg cocaine and four firearms from their residences and vehicles, Yadav said.

After the crackdown, Shehnaz fled to India, where the police tracked and arrested him, he said.

The development comes amid the Punjab government’s ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh (War against Drugs) campaign, launched on February 25.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently chaired a meeting of senior officials as a part of the state government’s renewed push for its anti-drugs campaign, setting a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free.

“This operation is a testament to Punjab Police’s zero-tolerance approach to drug trafficking and organised crime. We remain committed to working with international law enforcement agencies to ensure that Punjab is not a safe haven for drug smugglers and criminals,” he added.