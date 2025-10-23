Punjab Police bust cross-border weapons smuggling network, 4 held

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, busted a cross-border smuggling network with the arrest of four key operatives and recovered four sophisticated .30 bore Star-mark pistols along with ammunition from their possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jugraj Singh alias Chiri of Bhagwanpura village in Tarn Taran, Kulbir Singh alias Nannu alias Kalu of village Daliri in Tarn Taran, Arshdeep Singh of village Daliri in Tarn Taran and Nachattar Singh of Dialpur village in Tarn Taran.

The development came close on the heels of SSOC Amritsar busting a similar smuggling module with the arrest of five persons and recovery of four Glock pistols along with 2 kg heroin from their possession.

Yadav said preliminary investigation had revealed that the arrested accused were working on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler who had been orchestrating cross-border weapons movement into the border state through drones. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to expose and dismantle the entire network, he said.

Sharing operational details, AIG, SSOC, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said that acting on reliable inputs about the retrieval of weapon consignment by some individuals, police teams from SSOC, Amritsar, apprehended these four suspects after recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

The AIG said that it has also been found that the main accused Jugraj Singh was previously arrested in a drug-related case in June 2025 and had spent around two months in jail. The arrested individuals will be produced in the court as per legal procedure, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 62 has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station, SSOC, Amritsar, said the officials.