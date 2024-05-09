 Punjab Police bust inter-state arms smuggling racket, two held - Hindustan Times
Punjab Police bust inter-state arms smuggling racket, two held

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 02:13 PM IST

Counter-intelligence team of Jalandhar arrest two key module members arrested for supplying weapons to gangsters in poll-bound border state.

Punjab Police arrested two arms smugglers and unearthed an inter-state weapon smuggling racket on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Acting on a tip-off, the counter-intelligence team of Jalandhar police recovered six illegal pistols and seven magazines.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the racket was being operated in a well-oiled manner and four large weapon consignments had been procured over the past six months.

Two key module members were arrested for supplying the weapons to gangsters in the poll-bound border state.

A case was registered under the Arms Act at the state special operation cell (SSOC) in Amritsar and investigations is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, the DGP said, adding that stern action would be taken against all those involved in organised crime and illegal weapon smuggling networks.

