Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the Punjab Police is fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and guarding the International Border with full vigilance, asserting that it is "not just state's police but the nation's police". Punjab Police fighting Pak-sponsored terrorism, says CM Mann

Addressing a passing out parade at the P complex here, Mann said that as a border state, Punjab faces frequent attempts by Pakistan-backed elements to disturb peace through anti-social activities and drone intrusions.

A total of 2,577 newly recruited personnel formally joined the Punjab Police during the ceremony.

Mann said that since March 2022, more than 12,010 police personnel have been recruited, including 1,062 sub-inspectors, 450 head constables, 10,098 constables and 400 civilian staff.

He said the state government has earmarked ₹1,100 crore to upgrade the police force on scientific and modern lines.

The force is being strengthened with AI-based systems, specialised technical units and a modernised Anti-Narcotics Task Force to tackle cybercrime, terrorism and drug trafficking.

The chief minister said the recruitment process is ongoing, adding that the process for 1,746 constables is nearing completion and a fresh recruitment drive for 3,400 personnel will begin soon.

Highlighting technological initiatives, Mann said Punjab has recruited 182 sub-inspectors with technical expertise and 1,547 technically qualified constables to strengthen its Technical Services Wing.

The Bureau of Investigation has also inducted legal, forensic, IT and financial experts, he said.

Referring to anti-drug efforts, Mann said under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign launched in March 2025, over 50,238 arrests have been made and 35,133 FIRs registered.

He said 2,230 kg heroin, 668 kg opium and 29 tonnes of poppy husk have been seized.

Mann said the police, in coordination with the Border Security Force, have carried out several successful operations to curb the smuggling of drugs from across the border.

On road safety, he said the Sadak Surakhya Force has been equipped with 146 vehicles and has so far provided assistance in thousands of accident cases, claiming a significant reduction in road fatalities.

Mann said the Punjab Police has a proud legacy of safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country and reiterated that the government is committed to maintaining peace and security in the state.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav welcomed the chief minister at the event and congratulated the new recruits.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.