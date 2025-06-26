Punjab Police launch multi-layered security plan for Amarnath Yatra

To ensure safe and smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, the Punjab Police have put in place a comprehensive, multi-layered security and coordination strategy. The plan includes advanced surveillance, strategic deployment of forces, and round-the-clock monitoring to safeguard pilgrims, special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said on Wednesday. The pilgrimage, which begins on July 3 and continues until August 9, sees lakhs of devotees passing through Punjab’s Pathankot district en route to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu & Kashmir.

Chairing a high-level security meeting in Pathankot, Shukla highlighted Pathankot’s strategic location along the 26km border with Pakistan and the presence of critical defense installations, necessitating heightened vigilance.

The Yatra route has been divided into security sectors overseen by Commandant-level officers to ensure 24/7 supervision and rapid response. A command and control centre at Nakka Madhopur will monitor pilgrim and vehicle movement using advanced surveillance technologies.

Daily anti-sabotage checks are being conducted at key points such as railway stations, bus stands, langar sites, and religious locations. Additional measures include drone surveillance, GPS-enabled patrols, high-resolution CCTV, and mobile monitoring units.

The police have also briefed local businesses along the route, including petrol pumps, dhabas, hotels, and guest houses, to report any suspicious activities promptly.

Shukla directed seamless coordination among Punjab Police, the Indian Army, Border Security Force, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh police, and other agencies.

Senior officials from the police, armed forces, and civil administration from adjoining states were present at the meeting.