Punjab police launch web portal to report cyber crimes
: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Monday launched a one interface multifunctional web-portal for the citizens to immediately report all kinds of cyber frauds and crimes.
The DIG launched the web-portal, “cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in”, in the presence of DIG state cyber crime Nilambari Jagdale and DSP cyber crime Samarpal Singh.
He congratulated the entire team of the cyber crime division for developing the user-friendly portal, which could be easily accessed by anyone to report cyber frauds.
To make the access of the portal easy, it has an informational video in Punjabi which informs the user about its salient features and guides them on how to lodge a complaint regarding any kind of cybercrime. The video pops-up whenever the user opens the web-portal.
Bhawra said that besides lodging all kinds of cyber crimes and cyber financial frauds, the user can also track the status of their complaint using this portal. It also gives an option to report a complaint anonymously.
The portal also gives an option to the people to directly call ‘1930’ to report any cyber financial fraud. It also provides the provision to download FIRs registered in state cyber crime police stations.
DIG Jagdale said that users can also access Cyber Dost— a twitter handle of Government of India (GOI), which provides information, updates and alerts regarding cyber crimes.
She said that the portal also has a feature called cyber safe using which users can verify UPI, account number before making any kind of transactions to prevent financial frauds.
Ludhiana police personnel who shed extra kilos to be rewarded
Opening the contest for overweight police personnel, the commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming his physical and mental health in three months. CP announced the competition during the Monday parade and advised the police personnel to join some sports activities or do yoga. They will also involve their family members in the physical activities.
Fake degree scam: Manav Bharati University’s diploma course students stare at uncertain future
With the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the Manav Bharati University fake degree scam currently underway, scores of students are now facing an uncertain future and are running from pillar to post to procure their degrees. Another student, Aakriti Sahu, said that she had passed the exams six months ago, but is yet to receive the diploma, leaving her future uncertain.
115 fall sick as diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water supply in Gazipur worsens
A day after 15 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur, 115 more cases of diarrhoea were reported from the village. Assistant civil surgeon Dr Renu Singh, who was part of the visiting team said a camp was organised and medicines were given to the patients. Zirakpur municipal corporation, meanwhile, supplied water tankers to the village. The supply of contaminated water has been a longstanding problem in Zirakpur.
Commonwealth medallist among five held in Hisar bank robbery case
The Hisar STF on Monday arrested five persons, including a junior commonwealth games gold medallist in connection with the robbery at a Union Bank's Azad Nagar branch in Hisar on April 18. The arrested men have been identified as main accused Soni, of Hisar, who is a junior commonwealth games gold medallist and is serving in ITBP, Pradeep, of Hisar, Sonu, of Jind, and Sonepat natives Vikas Kumar and Naveen.
Water woes trouble Panchkula residents, officials deny shortage
With the rise in temperature, Panchkula residents' water woes have also multiplied. For the last three weeks, members of the Citizens' Welfare Association have been raising the issue of water scarcity and have written to senior-most HSVP officials for a solution. Yet, HSVP executive engineer Payal maintains that the city's daily demand of 110 million gallons (MGD) is being adequately met through Kajauli Waterworks, Kaushalya Dam and tubewells.
